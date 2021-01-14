Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MURGY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of MURGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.01. 30,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,987. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

