N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $208.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $209.17.

