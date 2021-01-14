N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $24.43 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. 4,272,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $200.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

