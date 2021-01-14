N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $833,000 Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,163,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $73.52.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. Research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $867,082.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,306.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $139,393.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

