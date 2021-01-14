N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 895.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.83. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

