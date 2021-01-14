N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 374.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $529,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 75,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.58. 2,359,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

