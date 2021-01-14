N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,217. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.