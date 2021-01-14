N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

