N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,139,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 98,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 345,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

