Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $51,859.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

