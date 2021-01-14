Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.45. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 3,091,603 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

