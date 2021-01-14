Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N) Trading Up 20.3%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N) was up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 3,132,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,326,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) from C$0.69 to C$0.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company worldwide. The company sells herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes, as well as medical cannabis through e-commerce sites. It also operates NamasteMD, a telemedicine platform that allows patients to have a remote medical consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience in real-time.

