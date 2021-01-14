Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $225,855.12 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $632,774.52.

On Monday, December 14th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $2,013,400.00.

Natera stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after buying an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

