Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $125.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $119.66 and last traded at $116.85, with a volume of 10798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,496 shares of company stock worth $40,229,368. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Natera by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

