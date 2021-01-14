National Bank Financial Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.27.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$60.91 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

