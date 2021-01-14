National Bank Financial Raises First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.31. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.97.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$899,500. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total value of C$423,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,564,501 shares in the company, valued at C$50,295,109.11. Insiders have sold a total of 180,507 shares of company stock worth $2,881,254 over the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

