National Grid’s (NGG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:NGG opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

