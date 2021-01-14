National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.56. 2,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,755. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

