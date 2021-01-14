Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $93,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at $344,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter.

NAII has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

