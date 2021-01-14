Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,239 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 58,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.