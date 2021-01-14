Needham & Company LLC Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $70.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,516 shares of company stock worth $7,548,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

