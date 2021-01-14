Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NSSC stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.35 million, a P/E ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

