Neo Market Capitalization Hits $1.59 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $22.53 or 0.00059136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00107596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00235773 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,696.59 or 0.85824616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00057133 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

