Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Bruce Papesh Sells 30,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.