NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) PT Raised to $12.50

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,295. The company has a market cap of $539.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

