Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Neos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

