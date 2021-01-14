Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $325.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.