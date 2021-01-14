Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $73,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,477. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $326.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

