Nestree Price Up 2.9% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $281,926.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,524.40 or 0.99788709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,030,850 coins. The Reddit community for Nestree is https://reddit.com/