NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

