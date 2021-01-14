Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 308,250 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $108.15 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 35.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

