Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,846,480 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.