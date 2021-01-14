New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $69.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 97,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,413. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

