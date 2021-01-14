New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

