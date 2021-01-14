Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Newmont by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,815 shares of company stock worth $2,641,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

