NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 275,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.