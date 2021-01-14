NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.