NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy Partners traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 60349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

