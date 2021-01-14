NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.79 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.92-0.98 EPS.

Shares of NXGN opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

