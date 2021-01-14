Nexus REIT to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:NXR)

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nexus REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Get Nexus REIT alerts:

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 million during the quarter.

Nexus REIT has a one year low of C$14.04 and a one year high of C$15.69.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.