NFI Group’s (NFYEF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

