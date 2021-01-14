Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.52

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 113091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nielsen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 127.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nielsen by 29.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nielsen by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nielsen by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

