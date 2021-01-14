NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 30.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after buying an additional 841,840 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.30. 4,094,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

