nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 663,490 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,989,000 after acquiring an additional 484,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 95.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,662 shares of company stock worth $6,017,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $35.93 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.