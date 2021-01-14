Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.40 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.74 ($4.40).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.