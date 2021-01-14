Nokia’s (NOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Nokia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 4,607,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,490,234. Nokia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

