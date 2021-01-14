Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

