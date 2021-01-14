Nord/LB Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) a €45.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVD. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.25 ($49.71).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) stock traded down €1.25 ($1.47) on Thursday, reaching €52.70 ($62.00). 137,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,053.85. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a twelve month high of €61.55 ($72.41).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

