Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.47.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

