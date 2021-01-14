NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.56 ($40.65).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €42.88 ($50.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.23. NORMA Group SE has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €42.78 ($50.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 724.48.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

